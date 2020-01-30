Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $189.00 price target on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus started coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.64.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $159.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.51. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -65.29 and a beta of 0.04. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $184.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mongodb will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,624,748.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $653,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,671 shares of company stock worth $25,465,133 in the last three months. 40.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Mongodb by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 92,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

