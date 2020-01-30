Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price

Press coverage about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a news sentiment score of -2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $34.58 on Thursday. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

