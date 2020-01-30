Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLST opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Netlist has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Netlist will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $82,500.00. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

