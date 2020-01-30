Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Up 20.5% in January

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

