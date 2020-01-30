Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp makes up approximately 0.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,220,000 after purchasing an additional 253,885 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,975,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,507,000 after buying an additional 638,510 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,881,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after buying an additional 75,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 24.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,012,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after buying an additional 590,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $27,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,134. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of -0.02. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

