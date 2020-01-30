News (NWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.44. News has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

