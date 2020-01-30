NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.0% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $265.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.79. The stock has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $172.10 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

