NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Downgraded to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $163.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCSYF opened at $179.50 on Monday.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

