Nomura Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $148.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target hoisted by Nomura from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded American Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.04.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $131.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $100.54 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,115 shares of company stock worth $7,822,107 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in American Express by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its position in American Express by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.