Nomura Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nomura reissued their hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.20.

HBAN opened at $13.48 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,886 shares of company stock worth $787,620. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 325.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

