Nordson Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.35 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nordson in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.95. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

NDSN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

NDSN stock opened at $173.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nordson has a one year low of $124.90 and a one year high of $176.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Nordson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Nordson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.95 per share, with a total value of $165,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,722.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $72,608.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.