Northcoast Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) – Northcoast Research dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Hill-Rom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

HRC opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $93.88 and a 1 year high of $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hill-Rom by 251.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

