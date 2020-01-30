Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ NBN opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. Northeast Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northeast Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Northeast Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $246,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Northeast Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Northeast Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

