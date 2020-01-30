Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Down 12.5%

Northern Graphite Corp (CVE:NGC)’s share price dropped 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 135,851 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 103,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.07 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

About Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite project covering an area of approximately 3,662 hectares located in southeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

