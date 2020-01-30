Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $382.65 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.29 and a 12 month high of $384.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.09.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

