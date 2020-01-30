Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. Northwest Natural makes up approximately 0.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,556,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,156,000 after buying an additional 78,565 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,031,000 after buying an additional 248,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,765,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,849,000 after buying an additional 92,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.26. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

