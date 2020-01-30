NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Receives $69.17 Average PT from Analysts

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. CWM LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 954.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE opened at $76.18 on Monday. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $76.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.16.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $274.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

