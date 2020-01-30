Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.80

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 15302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

A number of analysts have commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Foulis Greg 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $27,342,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 956.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 417,383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,472,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,811,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

