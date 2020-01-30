O2Micro International (OIIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.74. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

