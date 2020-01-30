ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.39.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,768,250.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,827,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,476,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,209,000 after purchasing an additional 547,060 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 25.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,436,000 after purchasing an additional 411,766 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 48.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after purchasing an additional 402,720 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

