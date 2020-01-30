Onto Innovation (ONTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $40.54.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 667,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,275.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $3,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,763.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,168 shares of company stock worth $4,073,439 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

