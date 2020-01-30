Oppenheimer Weighs in on Amedisys Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on Amedisys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Amedisys stock opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $106.65 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,010. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

