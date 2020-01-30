Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OPB. BidaskClub lowered Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Opus Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPB opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $906.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Opus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Opus Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,584,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Opus Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 145.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 27.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

