Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 561,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Oragenics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oragenics stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.65% of Oragenics worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.99.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oragenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.