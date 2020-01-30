ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Trading Down 11.1%

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)’s share price traded down 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.01, 2,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5,271% from the average session volume of 41 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.