Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.50

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 31354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.26.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,307,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after buying an additional 434,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after buying an additional 217,660 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

