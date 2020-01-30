Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 139.22% and a negative return on equity of 136.85%. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PACB stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $723.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. ValuEngine raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

