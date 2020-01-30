PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAGS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $369.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.