Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GYM Group (LON:GYM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GYM Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 343 ($4.51).

GYM opened at GBX 304 ($4.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.81 million and a PE ratio of 47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 293.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 263.85. GYM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.28).

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

