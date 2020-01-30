Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price (down from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Petra Diamonds to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petra Diamonds has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

PDL stock opened at GBX 9.80 ($0.13) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 45.10 ($0.59). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.47.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

