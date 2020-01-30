Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of M&C Saatchi stock opened at GBX 114.83 ($1.51) on Tuesday. M&C Saatchi has a one year low of GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.20. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96.

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Jeremy T. Sinclair purchased 415,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £332,258.40 ($437,067.09).

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

