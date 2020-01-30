Peter G. Thomson Sells 5,000 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at $582,604.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FULC opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $22.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.58.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). On average, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,559,000. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,589,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

