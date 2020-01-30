Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UG. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.04 ($29.11).

Shares of EPA:UG opened at €19.40 ($22.55) on Tuesday. Peugeot has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1 year high of €21.01 ($24.43). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.84.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

