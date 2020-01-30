Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 657 ($8.64) to GBX 662 ($8.71) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 762.67 ($10.03).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

PHNX opened at GBX 768 ($10.10) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 747.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 708.98. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 769 ($10.12). The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.