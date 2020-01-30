Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.76

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 28100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler bought 4,150 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $75,488.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 and sold 15,000 shares worth $280,500. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,397,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 429,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.