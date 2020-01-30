Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 20,667 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $309,798.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,313,475.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Yara sold 6,162 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $92,368.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 277,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,701.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,433 shares of company stock worth $681,041. Company insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pivotal Software in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pivotal Software by 34.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Software in the third quarter worth about $78,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVTL opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Pivotal Software has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

