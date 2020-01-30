PNC Financial Services Group’s (PNC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.18.

PNC stock opened at $148.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.03.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,397,159. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

