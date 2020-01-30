Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

PREM stock opened at GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.08. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

