Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) CEO Sells $167,143.80 in Stock

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.58, for a total transaction of $167,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,555,929.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.80 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $184.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average is $134.25.

Get Primeenergy Resources alerts:

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Primeenergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primeenergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.