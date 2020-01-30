Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Short Interest Update

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 13,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 742.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Prologis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Prologis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 220,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.04.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.05%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

