Proofpoint Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Proofpoint in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.30.

Shares of PFPT opened at $127.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 1.60. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In related news, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,134.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after acquiring an additional 240,427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 21,856.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,852 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 117,884 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,995,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,804,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

