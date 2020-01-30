PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Sells $22,524.75 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $22,524.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.91. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,619,000 after purchasing an additional 394,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,028,000 after purchasing an additional 342,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $12,562,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 228.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 138,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,934,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

