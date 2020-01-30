Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Trading Down 11.1%

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (CVE:PE) shares dropped 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 27,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 322,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $7.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

