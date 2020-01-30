Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprint in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Get Sprint alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on S. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

NYSE S opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. Sprint has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.