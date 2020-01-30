Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVB Financial in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVBF. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CVB Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 129,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CVB Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

