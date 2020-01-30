QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens lowered shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $666.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.83. QCR has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QCR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QCR by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.