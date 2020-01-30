Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quantum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quantum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.92.

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. Quantum has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, major shareholder Br Dialectic Capital Managemen sold 969,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $5,576,925.00. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

