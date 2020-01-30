Rank Group’s (RNK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of LON RNK opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.69) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 213.63. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. Rank Group has a 12-month low of GBX 142.40 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.75).

In related news, insider Christopher Bell purchased 20,614 shares of Rank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05). Also, insider William Floydd purchased 25,000 shares of Rank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($71,033.94).

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

