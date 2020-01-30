Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.55.

TPX stock opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $94.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,003.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $197,777,000.00. Insiders sold 4,511,059 shares of company stock valued at $386,816,166 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

