Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Receives $31.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.